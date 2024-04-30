ModernGhana logo
Ejisu by-election: Don’t condemn our officials, we’re probing content of envelope – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a plea for calm in the wake of its decision to suspend two officials who were allegedly caught on video accepting bribes during the Ejisu by-election.

The viral footage captures an unidentified individual placing a white envelope on the table in front of the EC officials during the by-election in Ejisu.

In a press release, the commission reiterated its commitment to upholding fundamental principles of integrity, honesty, and openness.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), addressed the matter in an interview with Citi News’ Hafiz Tijani, stating that the Commission has initiated an investigation into the alleged bribery incident involving the two officials during Tuesday’s by-election in Ejisu.

Dr. Quaicoe explained that the outcome of the investigation would dictate the EC's subsequent course of action.

“There is a video circulating that somebody went to, in that polling station and gave two of our officials, the gentleman and the lady and the gentleman left the scene and the white parcel was dropped on the table but we did not see what was in.

“So we’ve asked them to stand aside for us to finish with the election then when we finish with the election, we ask questions. What was in the parcel, what is it for, and how much and based on the outcome of the investigation, then the EC will take the necessary steps whether to punish them or not.”

