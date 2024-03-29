Charterhouse unveils nominees for 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

In a spectacular event at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, Charter House, organizers of the prestigious Ghana Music Awards, electrified the music industry by revealing the nominees for the highly anticipated 25th edition of the awards.
The launch event, held on Thursday, March 28, 2024, was adorned with glitz and glamour, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Ghanaian music.
Among the nominees for the coveted Artist of the Year category are some of the nation's most celebrated talents, including Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.
The competition is fierce as these titans of the music scene vie for the ultimate recognition in Ghanaian music.
Adding to the excitement, Charter House proudly introduced Telecel as the headline sponsor for this milestone edition of the Ghana Music Awards.
Telecel's takeover from Vodafone Ghana marks a significant partnership in supporting and promoting Ghana's vibrant music culture, further solidifying the awards' stature in the industry.
In a nod to tradition and innovation, organizers announced that the 25th edition of the Ghana Music Awards will take place on June 1, promising an evening filled with thrilling performances, emotional moments, and well-deserved accolades.
The launch event itself was a spectacle to behold, with performances by renowned artists Celestine Donkor and Olivetheboye captivating the audience and setting the stage for what promises to be an extraordinary celebration of Ghanaian music talent.
As anticipation builds and excitement mounts, music enthusiasts across the nation eagerly await the grand spectacle of the 25th Ghana Music Awards, poised to celebrate the rich tapestry of Ghanaian music and honor the incredible artists who have contributed to its vibrant tapestry.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Artist of The Year
Best Gospel Artiste of the Year
Diana Hamilton
Joe Mettle
Joyce Blessing
Perez Musik
Nacee
Piesie Esther
Scott Evans
Mavis Okyere
Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the year
Epixode
Ras Kuuku
Stonebwoy
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
Truth – DSL
Stubborn SoulJah – Epixode
Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata
San Bra – Samini
Non-Stop – Stonebwoy
Eyeball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft Samini
Best Gospel Song
Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko
Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere
Aseda – Nace
Kaafo – Perez Muzik
Mo – Piesie Esther
100% – Scott Evans
Say Amen – Diana Hamilton
Victory – Joyce Blessing
Best Highlife Artiste of the Year
Abiana
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene
Akwaboah
FRA
African Artiste of the year
Rema
Tyla
Asake
Burna Boy
Davido
Jzyno
Songwriter of the Year
Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry
Fameye – Not God
DSL – Truth
Sarkodie. – Otan
Akwaboah – Esikyire
Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft Angelique Kidjo
Collaboration of the Year
Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy
Lonely Road – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid
Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty
Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft Kweku Smoke
Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft Fameye
Y’ahitte Remix – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene
You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena
International Collaboration of The Year
Scar – Gyakie ft JBee
Butter My Bread – Jyzno ft Lasmid
Terminator – King Promise ft Yung Jon
Manodzi. – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Wotowoto Season – Odumodublvck ft Black Sherif
Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger
Best Rap Performance
The Hardest – Amerado
Warning – Eno Barony
Boasiako – FimFim
5th August (7) – Lyrical Joe
Best Male Vocal Performance
Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry (Kaafo)
Kyei Mensa – Gyidie
Kofi Karikari ft Eternity – You Are Great
Josh Blakk – Hankipanki
Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl
KiDi – I Lied
Best Female Vocal Performance
Adina – Baby
Abiana – Far Away
Lordina The Soprano – His Grace
Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands
Niiella – temple
TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe
Best New Artist
Bandy Banner
DSL
King Paluta
Maya Blu
Olivetheboy
Oseikrom Sikanii
Record of The Year
Reckless & Sweet – Amaarae
Far Away – Abiana
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Iyawo – Josh Blakk
Me Dan Wo – Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye
My Helper – Efya
Album/EP of The Year
Taste of Africa – Abiana
Fountain Baby – Amaarae
Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene
Planning & Plotting – Medikal
5th Dimension – Stonebwoy
Most Popular Song of the Year
Hossana – Bandy Banero
Yaya – Black Sherif
Scar – Gyakie ft JBee
Victory – Joyce Blessing
Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty
Aseda – Nacee
Goodsin – Olivetheboy
Otan – Sarkodie
Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Best Music Video
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Wasted Eyes – Amaarae
Paradise – Black Sherif
Fate – Kuami Eugene
Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
100% – Scott Evans
Oil In My Head – Black Sherif
Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke
Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi