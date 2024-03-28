ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.03.2024 Hot Issues

He has trust issues; it traces way back to his ex-wife — Video of Vanessa explains Funny Face’s mental issues

He has trust issues; it traces way back to his ex-wife —Video of Vanessa explains Funny Faces mental issues
28.03.2024 LISTEN

Vanessa Nicole, the mother of Funny Face's four children, has shed light on the comedian's struggles with mental health, attributing them to deep-rooted trust issues stemming from his previous marriage.

In a resurfaced video interview amid Funny Face's recent arrest for drunk driving, Vanessa opened up about their sour relationship, referring to Funny Face's mistrust as a major factor.

According to Vanessa, their relationship began to deteriorate when Funny Face exhibited jealousy and suspicion over her receiving compliments from other men.

She revealed that Funny Face confided in her, explaining that his distrust stemmed from his traumatic experience with his first wife, who allegedly engaged in infidelity with any man who complimented her.

She also recounted how Funny Face's ex-wife's betrayal had deeply scarred him, leading to trust issues that eventually deteriorated his mental health and led to the development of schizophrenia.

Vanessa said, “You must keep a receipt or have witnesses for whatever he buys for you. He has trust issues. There are several times he told me about his ex-wife. Sometime ago, I went to the West Hills mall with him…I was in shorts and a big top. When we parked the car, I took the lead while he locked the car.

“Not long after I had set off, I met a group of guys who complimented me saying, “ohh she is pretty oo.” Can you believe that he fought with the guys? This prevented us from buying what we were supposed to buy at the mall so we returned.

“While in the car, he asked why I easily get upset at him with everything. I asked him what wrong it is to be complimented about your beauty?

“That’s when he revealed to me that his ex-wife Nana Adjoa was fond of sleeping with anyone who complimented her."

Watch the interview below:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former president Zuma was forced out of office in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations. By GIANLUIGI GUERCIA AFPFile S.Africa's ex-president Zuma barred from May election

1 hour ago

Joshua Akamba, former NDC National Organizer NDC will install secret cameras to monitor security personnel during 2024 electi...

2 hours ago

Outages in Kwabenya, Pokuase caused by reduced power supply from GRIDCo – ECG Outages in Kwabenya, Pokuase caused by reduced power supply from GRIDCo – ECG

2 hours ago

Professor Agyemang Duah Dumsor: ‘It's a tragedy that Ghana doesn't learn and always goes back to zero’ —...

2 hours ago

Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng 'Fix the ‘dumsor’ with respect' — Opeele Boateng tells Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Implementation of load shedding by govt in time of so-called excess capacity highly unjustifiable – Minority Implementation of load shedding by gov’t in time of so-called excess capacity hi...

2 hours ago

Exempt all health facilities nationwide from unannounced power outages – Minority charges Energy Ministry Exempt all health facilities nationwide from unannounced power outages – Minorit...

2 hours ago

Your context is right; you shouldnt have apologised for telling the truth —John Boadu to NDC's Kwesi Ahwoi regarding his anything can happen comment Your context is right; you shouldn’t have apologised for telling the truth — Joh...

2 hours ago

Vice Presidential candidate isnt a right to anyone —John Boadu reacts to pressure on Bawumia Vice Presidential candidate isn’t a right to anyone — John Boadu reacts to press...

7 hours ago

Right Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye We have gold, diamond and oil but we are hungry; it’s painful – Presby Moderator...

Just in....
body-container-line