18.12.2020 Exclusive News

Amerado, Bosom P Yung, AK Songstress others to perform at Eastern Music Awards

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
The fourth edition of Eastern Music Awards will be held at Linda Dor Rest Stop on the Accra-Kumasi highway Bunso Junction on December 19, 2020.

The event which seeks to honor musicians who eighter live in the Eastern Region or come from the region will award hard-working musicians whose songs were released between September 2019 and August 2020.

Themed ‘Reviving Music In The East’, this year’s award ceremony will see performances from musicians such as Amerado, Bosom P Yung, AK Songstress, Elly Element Edicta, Stone Gee, Obaya among others.

The red carpet will be hosted by Radio Personality Atesem Hemaa and Demzy.

According to the organizers, this year’s ceremony will be one of the best and they hoping it revives Eastern music as themed.

News ContributorPage: MichaelAgyapongAgyapa

