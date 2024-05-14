Afrobeats sensation King Promise has confidently said he deserves the coveted Artiste of the Year award amongst his competitors in the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA)

During an interview on TV3’s ‘New Day’ show on May 13, 2024, King Promise stressed the exceptional efforts of his team in crafting remarkable musical works, not only for the current award period but also over the years.

With hits like ‘Terminator’ under his belt, King Promise emphasized the depth and quality of his work as a testament to his suitability for the Artiste of the Year accolade.

While acknowledging the talent of his fellow nominees in the Artiste of the Year category, King Promise exuded confidence, stating, "I respect all my competitors; however, my body of work speaks volumes. We’ve dedicated tremendous effort, and I believe I deserve the Artiste of the Year title.”

King Promise praised the growth of Ghana's music industry and commended the Ghana Music Awards for annually honoring musicians' hard work and dedication to their craft.

The TGMA awards ceremony, slated for June 1, 2024, at the AICC, promises to be a thrilling event, with King Promise nominated in three categories: Artiste of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.

Notably, popular music producer and sound engineer KillBeatz endorsed King Promise as the frontrunner for the Artiste of the Year award, referencing his contributions to elevating Ghanaian and African music.