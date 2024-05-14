Year of Return: This policy will help develop Ghana, change the ‘scary’ narrative about us — Kofi Kinaata

Renowned Ghanaian highlife artiste and songwriter, Kofi Kinaata, has commended the ‘Year of Return’ initiative, highlighting its potential to bolster Ghana's development and alter negative perceptions about the country.

In an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Kofi Kinaata commended the Year of Return for its success in attracting prominent figures like Stevie Wonder to Ghana.

Reflecting on the impact of bringing members of the diaspora back to their ancestral homeland, he emphasized its significance in driving economic growth and cultural exchange.

Regarding Stevie Wonder's recent visit to Ghana, Kofi Kinaata shared his excitement, particularly noting the symbolism of the Ghanaian cake presented to the music legend upon his arrival.

He remarked, "Yeah, I saw the Ghana cake which was in front of Stevie Wonder when he came yesterday, and the Year of Return has been very exciting looking at what we saw in town.

“It’s been very nice in terms of foreign exchange and those in the diaspora. The kind of negative stuff that they are told about us is scary so when they come and see our level they get amazed.

Expanding on the broader implications of the Year of Return, Kofi Kinaata highlighted its potential to change negative perceptions about Ghana held by individuals in the diaspora.

He noted that many are often fed with "scary" narratives about the country, but experiencing Ghana firsthand can dispel these misconceptions and foster a deeper appreciation for its rich culture and development potential.

"It'll bring more of them home to come and help us develop Ghana because it’s strangers and visitors that we used in enhancing certain towns and cities," Kofi Kinaata remarked.

In an essential gesture during Stevie Wonder's visit, President Nana Akufo-Addo conferred Ghanaian citizenship on the iconic American musician and songwriter at a ceremony held at the Jubilee House in Accra.