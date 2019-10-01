Actor Rahim Banda Matriculates At UG [Photos]

Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda who doubles as an Ambassador for government’s flagship programme Free Senior High School was spotted last Saturday at the matriculation of freshers at the University of Ghana, Legon to study Bachelor of Arts in History and Archaeology.

Rahim Banda has been consistent with his academic development despite the busy schedules due to his acting career.

He is currently embarking on a “Back to School” initiative where he educates young people to take formal education serious to enjoy its benefits.

The matriculation ceremony which was held on 28th September, 2019 saw many side attractions including free makeups and other activities by the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon within which the school can be found and the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary candidate for the constituency.