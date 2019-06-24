Convert More Buildings Into Movie Theatres —Socrate Safo Urges AMA

Director of Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture Socrate Safo is urging the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to consider converting some idle facilities dotted in the country’s capital to movie theatres whiles reviving the old ones.

He says it will help revive the local movie industry and generate more revenue to the government to spur growth in the creative art sector.

According to him, gone are the days were people used to troop to a 3000 sitting capacity to watch movies but that spirit can be revived if efforts are made to convert some buildings into movie theatres with modern touch.

Speaking at the launch of the Snap Cinema at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, he stated, “in collaboration with the city managers, we are looking for other avenues and converted into movie theatres. Gone are the days when people look at bigger halls which accommodates about 3000 people to watch movies. We are looking at more smaller theatres that will take fewer people at dotted places across the community.”

He added that there is no better feeling as a producer than sitting among the crowd enjoying comments and applause for beautiful work.

“I am so excited that we have added one more screening opportunity in the movie industry. I was invited here by the Mayor. He took me to the place and on seeing it, I screamed ‘Wow’ and I called some producer friends that there is a facility here that can be used to host shows. They also came around and here we are today,” he stressed.