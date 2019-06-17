I'm Sad TeePhlow Is Underrated — Seshi Dotsi

TeePhlow

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DS Media Mr Seshi Dotse has expressed his pain in what he says is unhealthy handling of talents in Ghana.

This came on the back of Hammer of the Last 2 comment this week on Joy FMs Showbiz AtoZ.

The music producer god, Hammer said on the show in a response to MzGee question that Teephlow is like Nas of Illmatic fame.

This made DS Media boss, Seshi express on facebook by commenting in one of the viral posts. He said he feels that's an understatement, looking at who the award winning rapper TeePhlow is.

He said "Are we saying this in 2019?? I'm sad. Teephlow is like Jayz, Nas Kendrick, EMINEM AND Biggie Smalls put together".

This was his comment on Hammers praise on Teephlow. Mr Doste feels the Fante rapper is bigger than how we see him, he's deep and very intelligent.

Teephlow was recently nominated in 2019 VGMA for Song Writer of the Year and Best Rapper Award categories.

The young rapper is currently promoting his new single which features the Nigerian weiti gain hitmaker Victor AD.