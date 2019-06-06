Magnom, DJ Lord Headline Concert In Mauritius

Ghanaian recording artist and record producer Joseph Bulley widely known as Magnom, is set to perform his debut concert in Mauritius.

Organized by the Lyonsquad and the Soldados Crew, the event will be hosted at the Executive Club in Port Louis, Mauritius on 8th June.

Magnom will be headlining this concert alongside his personal DJ and one of Ghana's best entertainers - DJ Lord of Live 91.9fm.

Magnom's music career has witnessed some incredible achievements. He's tagged as the biggest Ghanaian musician in the East Of Africa and also one of the few renowned Ghanaian musicians who's booked to perform to Non-Ghanaian communities internationally.

Magnom and DJ Lord will be sharing the same stage with some popularly known local music stars and DJs in Mauritius namely; Nano (Baron x Matthew Mat), Bomboclak (Kevin x Jonas), DJ Junior, DJ Didier, Kinsley M, DJ Farahon, DJ Samsam & DJ Jordan.

Magnom made waves and still making waves in Mauritius two years after releasing his worldwide smash hit single "My Baby" featuring Joey B.

"My Baby" currently has 7,381,305 views on YouTube and number 71 on the Mauritius Apple Music Chart.