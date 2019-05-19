Full list of winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The biggest names in Ghanaian and African music have gathered at the new dome at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The night will see several artistes and producers receive honours for the work over the past year.
Two of the keenly contested categories this year are ‘Artiste of the Year’ and the ‘Artiste of the Decade’.
King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy are vying for the ‘Artiste of the Year’ while R2Bees, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, No Tribe & Nacee, Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy, Samini, Efya, and Becca will battle for the ‘Artiste of the Decade’.
Check out the winners below: Traditional Artiste of the Year – Kwan Pa Instrumentalist of the Year – Mr Okyere Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr Rev Mrs Mary Ghansah
Lifetime Achievement Award – Obuoba J.A. Adofo and
Lifetime Achievement Award – Prof Kofi Abraham
Unsung Artiste of the Year – Kula Gospel Song of the Year - Diana Hamilton for ‘Mo Ne Yo’
Highlife Song of the Year – Shatta Wale for ‘My Level’.
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Shatta Wale for ‘Gringo’
Hip-hop Song of the Year – Kwesi Arthur for 'Anthem'
Hiplife Song of the Year – 'Obiaa Wone Master' by Yaa Pono feat Stonebwoy
Diana Hamilton - Gospel Artiste of the Year Hiplife/Hip-pop Artiste of the Year - Medikal Highlife Artiste of the Year - Kuame Eugene Afropop song of the Year - 'Akwaaba' - Mr Eazi, Patapaa, Pappy Kojo
Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year - Stonebwoy Artiste of the Decade - Sarkodie! Album of the Year award -'Rockstar' by Kuami Eugene
Best African Collaboration of the Year award - AKWAABA' by Guilty Beatz ft. Patapaa, Pappy Kojo and Mr Eazi
Group of the Year - Bethel Revival Choir Best Rapper - Medikal African Artiste of the Year - Burna Boy
