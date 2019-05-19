Full list of winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The biggest names in Ghanaian and African music have gathered at the new dome at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The night will see several artistes and producers receive honours for the work over the past year.

Two of the keenly contested categories this year are ‘Artiste of the Year’ and the ‘Artiste of the Decade’.

King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy are vying for the ‘Artiste of the Year’ while R2Bees, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, No Tribe & Nacee, Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy, Samini, Efya, and Becca will battle for the ‘Artiste of the Decade’.

Check out the winners below:

Traditional Artiste of the Year – Kwan Pa

Instrumentalist of the Year – Mr Okyere

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr Rev Mrs Mary Ghansah

Lifetime Achievement Award – Obuoba J.A. Adofo and

Lifetime Achievement Award – Prof Kofi Abraham

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Kula

Gospel Song of the Year - Diana Hamilton for ‘Mo Ne Yo’

Highlife Song of the Year – Shatta Wale for ‘My Level’.

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Shatta Wale for ‘Gringo’

Hip-hop Song of the Year – Kwesi Arthur for 'Anthem'

Hiplife Song of the Year – 'Obiaa Wone Master' by Yaa Pono feat Stonebwoy

Diana Hamilton - Gospel Artiste of the Year

Hiplife/Hip-pop Artiste of the Year - Medikal

Highlife Artiste of the Year - Kuame Eugene

Afropop song of the Year - 'Akwaaba' - Mr Eazi, Patapaa, Pappy Kojo

Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year - Stonebwoy

Artiste of the Decade - Sarkodie!

Album of the Year award -'Rockstar' by Kuami Eugene

Best African Collaboration of the Year award - AKWAABA' by Guilty Beatz ft. Patapaa, Pappy Kojo and Mr Eazi

Group of the Year - Bethel Revival Choir

Best Rapper - Medikal

African Artiste of the Year - Burna Boy