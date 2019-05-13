Prophet Of God Predicts Big Win For Shatta Wale At VGMAs 20th Edition

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, together with King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and gospel musician Joe Mettle are the six musicians vying for the coveted artiste of the year award at this Year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

As a ‘Man of God’, many Christians would’ve expected the leader and Founder of Jesus Pentecostal Ministry, Bishop Thunder, to tip Joe mettle to win the coveted ‘Artiste of the Year’ award.

But in an interview with Hot 93.9FM, Bishop Thunder surprisingly revealed that Shatta Wale will be adjudged the Artiste of Year.

“Even though Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy also stand a better chance of winning, I think Shatta Wale will win the award. I really like him”.Thunder revealed.

According to the Accra-based popular man of God, his vision to pronounce Shatta Wale the 'Artiste Of The Year' winner is not a prophecy from God.

“Please, this is not a prophecy from God…God never revealed to me that Shatta Wale will win…This is coming from me, because looking at Shatta Wale’s fanbase, it is evident that he will win the award”.Bishop Thunder said as sighted by RazzNews.com.

He advised that” People will say why is a whole pastor praising secular musicians, Yes, there is nothing amiss about that since we are not living in heaven but on earth…These guys are doing so well so we must all support them”.

This year’s Ghana Music Awards, sponsored by Vodafone will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 18.