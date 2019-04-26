Medikal Set To Thrill STU Students In This Year's Club Shandy Block Out Party

AMG beyond kontrol frontline Artist , Medikal is set to thrill students in this year's edition of the “Club Shandy Block Out Party”

The event, which has Medikal as the headline artiste, is slated for Saturday, 27th April 2019. at the Sunyani Technical University Basketball Court.

The 'Omo Ada' hitmaker is said to share the stage with Joy B and many others. However, the "Block Out Party" is already making rounds in gossip circles.

The event will be hosted by Live FMs Sheldon, The TurnUp and Pure FM's DJ Aroma on the turntables amidst other campus DJs and Mcs, the event promises to be full of fun and energy.

An astounding performer by industry standards, Medikal is sure to deliver a thrilling performance that would see him entertain students/funs with all his danceable hit songs.

The show, which will kick off at 3pm, will feature a number of campus Artists and off campus music icons such as Imrana, Osikura Sikaani, Faswtwo and a host of others.

Nowever, the organisers of the show, in a statement, urged students and music fans to come to the Campus Basketball Court in their numbers to be part of the incredible show.

According to them, music fans should not only come to have fun, but to also enjoy the drinks which would be made available during the event.

The also made it known to Nankwe Hassan that in this year's event, they want to give students/music fans a completely new experience that will leave them yearning for more.

The 2019 “Club Shandy Block Out Party” would set the campus on a music explosion as there will also be an Open bar, Grills, Temporary Tattoo’s, Art exhibitions, Graffiti Paintings and pose on the Shady Swing.

Club Shandy ‘Bosoe’ is a refreshing beverage with a touch of lemon extract which gives it an invigorating taste. It has low alcohol by volume (ABV) content of 2% and appeals to fun lovers and individuals who generally enjoy their drink with low alcohol content.