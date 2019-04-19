Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
19.04.2019 Music News

Kuami Eugene Sets New Record For Releasing Music Video For All His Rockstar Album

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Ghana’s new sensation and Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene has set a new record in Ghana Music industry after becoming the first artist to release a music video for every song on his ‘Rockstar’ album.

His debut album, titled “Rockstar,” now has official music videos for every single record on the collection.

After entertaining music fans with hit songs and spectacular performances, Kuami Eugene launched his maiden album on December 15, 2018, at the VIP Car Park of the Kumasi Sports Stadium.

The ‘Rockstar album which features only Sarkodie has 13 songs including ‘Walahi,’ ‘Confusion,’ ‘Angela’, ‘Wish Me Well,’ Rockstar’ and ‘Heaven.’

The latest music video which seals his new record is “No More” featuring Sarkodie. The video has a cameo appearance from Wendy Shay.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Contributor
