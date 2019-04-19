Kuami Eugene Sets New Record For Releasing Music Video For All His Rockstar Album

Ghana’s new sensation and Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene has set a new record in Ghana Music industry after becoming the first artist to release a music video for every song on his ‘Rockstar’ album.

His debut album, titled “Rockstar,” now has official music videos for every single record on the collection.

After entertaining music fans with hit songs and spectacular performances, Kuami Eugene launched his maiden album on December 15, 2018, at the VIP Car Park of the Kumasi Sports Stadium.

The ‘Rockstar album which features only Sarkodie has 13 songs including ‘Walahi,’ ‘Confusion,’ ‘Angela’, ‘Wish Me Well,’ Rockstar’ and ‘Heaven.’

The latest music video which seals his new record is “No More” featuring Sarkodie. The video has a cameo appearance from Wendy Shay.

