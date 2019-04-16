ADA set to host 2nd Tapioca Street Arts Festival

The second edition of the annual street arts festival dubbed TAPIOCA, organised by SPAA Media and set to promote tourism and arts in Ada is all set to take off this Thursday 18th April to Monday 22nd, 2019.

The activity which has also added a boost to Easter celebration activities in Ada is also aimed at boosting tourism, its allied businesses, services, culture and rich arts of the Ada according to the CEO of SPAA Media, Seth Priceless Ala-Amegavie.

With thousands of patrons from across Ghana and the world expected to participate, the 2019 edition is inspired by the theme: “YEAR OF RETURN; ARTS AS A TOOL FOR ADVOCACY AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT”.

With participation from students, artisans, arts lovers, nature lovers, historians, industry players and various stakeholders, Tapioca has been known as an exceptional festival with blended activities that will thrill and delight patrons of tourism promotion, arts exhibition and investment opportunities.

Activities lined up to take place throughout the 5 day festival include: a clean-up campaign, workshops, yellow Friday, movie night, Ada Stands in worship, history fair, food fair, street painting, street games and a wave concert.

PRO of the planning committee, Prince Akpah, has also called on various patrons of tourism to take advantage of this opportunity to visit Ada, a community that has been declared as the tourism enclave of Ghana by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

As the tourism enclave of Ghana, Ada can boast of spots for marine watching, the Volta estuary, beautiful beachfronts, waterfronts facilities, water sports, resorts, sacred mangroves, salt lagoon and warm hospitable people among many others.

It is time to document and tell our own stories our own way and hence our tag, back to our roots”.