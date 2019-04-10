Bessa Simons To Take Over Obour As MUSIGA President?

As it is left with two months for Bice Osei Kuffour, otherwise known as Obour, to step down as President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), his Vice seems to be eying the position.

Veteran musician Bessa Simons, who has served as Obour’s deputy for the past eight years, wants to be in charge of the largest musicians’ body in Ghana.

As Obour’s second term comes to an end, plans to elect a successor has started in earnest.

The musicians’ body has set June 26 for members to elect a new president.

After serving in various capacities at MUSIGA, including acting National Organiser, second Vice president and now first Vice President, Bessa believes he is the right man for the job.

The musician, who picked up nomination forms last Friday, told Sammy Forson in an interview on Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM that he has a lot to offer the musicians’ body.

“If I get the nod, I’ll bring my expertise and experience to… help the (MUSIGA) grow,” he said.

Bessa Simons believes strongly that Obour’s administration has “achieved a lot and I think there is more to be done and knowing where we’ve reached, I think I can continue and add whatever is left to it.”

Asked what his plans are for MUSIGA, the veteran musician will not divulge any details but said his manifesto will highlight what he has for musicians including a “drastic change as to how to progress. Things are going to be a lot quicker…”

He said he will help promote Ghanaian music, heritage and culture and will foster unity among musicians – young and old.

Bessa also added that Musicians will benefit from a series of workshops aimed at upgrading and enhancing their skills.

