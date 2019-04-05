MUSIGA Grand Ball Scheduled For Sunday At AICC

The 6th edition of MUSIGA Grand Ball will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

This year’s event is meant to celebrate the 75th birthday of President Akufo-Addo.

According to the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, after a critical scanning of the landscape, the Board of the Presidential Grand Ball and the executives of the Union settled on this list of honorees out of the many nominees.”

“This year’s Presidential Grand Ball is special for a number of reasons which include the fact that it’s the official birthday party for the President and it also marks my final Grand Ball as MUSIGA President,” he added.

He also noted that the Ball will witness a number of exciting surprises and he invited the captains of industry to show their appreciation for the positive contributions of our music heroes to our national life.

Also to receive the Music Industry Heroes awards are Professor Kofi Abraham, Pat Thomas, Kwadwo Akwaboah, Naa Amanua, Asabea Cropper, Abirekyireba Kofi Sammy.

Performing on the night are dancehall act Samini, Pat Thomas, Daddy Lumba, Bob Pinodo and Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame with ace comedian DKB.

The MUSIGA Grand Ball, instituted six years ago, is meant to honour musicians and to also raise funds for aged musicians.

—citinewsroom.com