Lynx Entertainment Signs DopeNation

Information reaching Celebrhtieskasa.com indicates that Lynx Entertainment has signed talented music duo, DopeNation

According to a credible source close to the record label, the management of Lynx Entertainment will officially announce this good news in no time, maybe after winning their expected awards at 3 Music Awards 2019 and Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019

DopeNation (made up of B2, born Micheal Boafo and Twist, born Tony Boafo) is known for producing hit songs such as ‘Kpuu Kpaa’ by Shatta Wale, ‘Wow’ by Joey B feat EL, ‘Sebgafia’ Joey B and EL, ‘Poison’ by Ebony Reigns, ‘Forever’ by Eazzy feat Mr Eazi and ‘Nana Ama’ by Pappy Kojo. As musicians, they released hits songs such as ‘Eish’ and ‘Naami’ feat Olamide.

Lynx Entertainment has been responsible for successfully launching the solo careers of Ghanaian musicians Richies, ASEM, Irene Logan, DJ Blag, Eazzy, Zigi, Jayla and Mzvee, and more recently Kidi and Kuami Eugene.

---CelebritiesKasa.com