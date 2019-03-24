Fella Makafui Storms HO Technical University With Start Now Campus Tour Project

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur fella makafui’s start now campus tour train stopped at the HO Technical university after a successful feat at University of Ghana, Legon.

Fella makafui empowered the students and took them through basic entrepreneurial activities as part of her “Start Now” campus tour.

Fella Makafui said, some times were are the cause of our own failure when it comes to business we should quit blaming people in our families for lack of progress and access ourselves to find the solution.

Watch her experience below