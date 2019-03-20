Solomon Fixon-Owoo Jnr Joins Cast For 'Away Bus'

Young Ghanaian actor and theatre practitioner, Solomon Fixon-Owoo Jnr is set to embark on yet another acting success with Old Film Production and Kofas Media’s forthcoming project.

Known for his energetic and comic roles in ‘Lucky’ as ‘Wadaada’ and in the 2016 thriller, ‘In April’ as a pharmacist, Solomon is set to add yet another award-winning movie to his list as he joins the cast for Old Film Production and Kofas Media’s next joint project dubbed ‘Away Bus’.

The ‘2 Idiots’ actor who has made a name for himself through his witty responses and unique sense of humour was introduced as part of the cast of the yet-to-be-shot movie dubbed ‘Away Bus’.

The movie scheduled to be premiered on 20th April 2019 also features other top Ghanaian actors such as Agya Koo, Yvonne Okoro, Salma Mumin, John Dumelo, Abeiku Santana, Tracey Boakye, Moesha Boduong, Rosemond Brown, Fella Makafui, Akrobeto, Kalybos, Yaw Dabo and many others.