Remembering And Celebrating Whitney Houston At Zen Garden On March 2

On February 11, 2012 the world lost one of its most influential singers, Whitney Houston. It was a shock to the world and created a mourning throughout the entire music industry.

In Ghana alone, she has influenced some of the best artists and singers in her ability to feel the lyric. Zen Garden saw it fit to make a tribute to this woman 7 years after her passing as she still affects all the stars of today.

Whitney was not only a pretty face with a voice of an angel, but she was also a mother, an actress as well as broke many boundaries for black people around the world.

She was the first black person to ever break the international market with her music and grace and allowed young black women to know that it's possible.

She created a ripple that allowed black artistry to grow and broke records besting the Beatles, Elvis among many historical music figures.

Thus year Remembering Whitney Houston will be live on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Zen Garden Labone. After last year's big success that hit all over the media, this year the show will be bigger and better.

This will be a night playing all Whitney Houston’s greatest hits. It will star Ghana's best artists like Efya, Lady Jay, YaaYaa, Rosel, Bennada, Nana Yaa, with special guests Josh Blakk, SSUE, the amazing Stephanie Benson and legendary Bibi Brew.

This show is not to miss with tickets at 60ghc w/ 1 Olmecca drink and a fanned area VIP tickets at 100ghc w/ 2 Olmecca drinks.

The show will be recorded and streamed live on Zen Garden Gh on Facebook. Seats are very limited so buy your tickets now at Zen Garden Labone next to Elite Sports and the new South African High Commission.

Reserve now on 0244933339 and 0249749931. It’s going to be the biggest show of the year, so buy your tickets now before they get sold out! Remembering Whitney Houston live at Zen Garden Saturday, March 2 2019. Be there.