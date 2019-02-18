I am the most successful female musician in Ghana – Mzbel (Video)

I be sixteen years hitmaker Nana Akua Amoah known in showbiz circles as Mzbel says she is the most successful female musician in Ghana.

Speaking to Attractive Mustapha on Attractive TV, monitored by Ghanacreativearts.com, Mzbel said she is still relevant in the industry after fifteen years and does not see the need to rush and release new songs.

When asked by Attractive Mustapha what makes her a successful musician since she has not won popular awards in Ghana, Mzbel explained that she has been nominated several times for various categories in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards but was always dropped with excuses that her Lyrics were not in good taste.

“I was nominated many times for Ghana Music Awards but my songs were always dropped because they were said to be profane.

My song titled “I be 16 years” was mentioned for the year under review then but was later sabotaged with so many unpleasant commentaries led by Mark Okreku Mantey which discouraged my fans and prevented me from winning the award.”

Mzbel stated that even though ‘I be 16 years’ made a lot of impact across the world, the song did not get any award in Ghana.

“The third year when I was nominated I asked them to take me out because they nominate me and some of the board members go on air to insult you and denigrate your integrity.

I am not a bad person I am an artiste and whatever you see me do is art, you need to know people before you can say something bad about them” she said