Kwame Borga Is Funnier Than Kalybos--Akuampem Poloo

Controversial Ghanaian Actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has stated in a viral video that when it comes to comedy acting, Kumawood Actor Kwame Borga is the funniest compared to Kalybos.

Richard Asante popularly known as Kalybos became a household name somewhere in 2014 with his comedy skit dubbed “Boys Kasa.

Kalybos featured Ahoufe Patri in his “Boys Kasa” series and their output was amazing under the production of Kofas Media. But someway somehow, the comedy skit that catapulted the fame of Kalybos came to a standstill after he had issues with Kofas Media.

To stay relevant in the media again, Kalybos came with another comedy skit dubbed “Adventures of Kalybos” but its penetration hasn’t been encouraging comparably to “Boys Kasa”. So, it’s not surprising that video vixen Akuapem Poloo has vouched for one Kumawood actor called Kwame Borga as the new face of Ghana comedy skit.

Some social media users who watched the video on Instagram had misgivings about it. According to those who registered their displeasure, Kwame Borga is good but not better than Kalybos.

