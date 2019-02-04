Dr. Osei Kwame Despite Renovates His Mansion In 163 Days!!

Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies Dr. Osei Kwame Despite who also doubles as one of Ghana’s millionaires celebrates his birthday on the 3rd of February 2019 and to mark his new age, the millionaire invited a few prominent people to his newly renovated mansion which took him less than 6 months to transform into a magnificent one. The doctor who was obviously thrilled about his achievements took to his twitter page to share the beautiful pictures. Born in 1962 at Agona Wiamoase in the Ashanti region, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He had a tough time growing up. He started life as a petty trader, dealing in music cassettes, padlocks, feeding bottles and other merchandise at Dunkwa-Offinso. After years of painful struggle in the village to make it in life, he joined other friends to seek greener pastures in Lagos, Nigeria. He was forced to leave Lagos because he couldn’t make ends meet. He then began a timber business but shortly after his chainsaw crushed. This, however, did not deter him as he continued with his music cassette business until in 1999 when he diversified his business and started Peace FM which was his biggest breakthrough. This is because starting Peace FM was the beginning of his media establishment. Osei Kwame Despite family was honored the Doctorate degree not from attending school but due to his entrepreneurial achievements.

Dr. Kwame Despite is a typical definition of from grass to Grace and his story has inspired a lot of people to believe that no matter how hard life is now, there is always light at the end of the tunnel if you work hard.