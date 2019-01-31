Music Band FRA! To Release New Single

After a successful album launch and musical concert, music band FRA! is back again with some touchy words for anyone going through daily struggles in its new single ‘Bibia Beyeyie’ featuring Dave Da MusicBox.

The inspiring song, which is the band's first single of 2019, will be released on Thursday, January 31.

The music group's catchy, feel-good upcoming single will be released with a corresponding video recorded live at the second edition of its annual musical show – FRAternity Concert II – that thrilled patrons and fans this month with mind-blowing performances of its songs.

“This is a song of hope for anyone going through trials…to encourage someone today; to tell them that everything will be fine,” the band said.

Known by the hit single, 'Happy Yourself,' FRA! hit the mainstream music scene in 2015 with the song 'Dumsor,' which was a quasi-satire with themes drawn from the erratic power outages in Ghana at the time.

'FRA,' in the Ghanaian local dialect Twi, means 'to mix' and the group adopted the name to show the strength of the diversity that they are so proud of.

Made up of Martin Adjartey, Maxwell Klu, Selorm Dornyoh, Joshua 'Virgen' Boateng, and George Ashirifie 'Gogoe', the young squad recently launched a 10-track album called Fraternity.

Songs on the album are Mmaa (ft. Adomaa), Fra In the Building (ft. Reynolds the Gentleman), Ego Bee (ft. Dave the Musicbox), Crazy (ft. MaaYaa), and Party.

The rest are Akono Ba (ft. Kyekyeku & Senku Band), Another Day (ft. Robin Huws), Lover (ft. Kueiqu Afro and Susan Augustt), Kokonsa (ft. Six strings) and Moments (ft. O’minor).

The album, which has elements of Highlife, Afrobeat, Techno, Rock and Reggae, is already making waves.

