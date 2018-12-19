2018 Ghana Movie Awards rescheduled to December 30th

Organizers of the annual Ghana Movie Awards were yesterday advised by section of some luminary Ghanaian Entertainment Journalists to change the main date of the awards from 23rd December to the 30th December.

The Organizers made it known to the various journalists who will be part of the Academy of the 2018 edition that, their involvement will be needed throughout the final process.

According to them( the Journalists) the information didn't reach them in time, so in order for them to give out their best during the process, they need more time.

After some few hours of deliberation, the organizers then accepted their proposal and scheduled for the main event to take place on the 30th of December.

A couple of bigwigs in the movie industry According to Attractivemustapha made it to the nomination list which was released weeks ago by the Organizers.

However, Azali film which is said to have come from Tamale led the list with a thumping 16 nominations.