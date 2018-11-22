Kumawood director MKA Baba beats Nollywood directors; wins best director

Ghanaian movie director Michael Kwabena Amoah popularly known as MKA Baba has made Ghana proud by winning two awards at the 2018 Edition of Zulu African Film Awards London.

The Director who was nominated together with great Nollywood directors won both the best director indigenous and best director main with the movie titled “ The List”.

With over 20 movies to his credit, MKA Baba said he was astonished when his name was mentioned as the winner of both categories respectively because he was not informed prior to the event and was not sure of winning any awards.

“Right From when I submitted my movies to the award and the main event, I wasn’t so sure of winning because I saw so many Nigerians at the event so at a point felt the Nigerians would win more awards until my name was mentioned two times “, he stated.

He continued that he was soo happy that Ghanaians won the most important awards, including best Actress, best supporting Actress and best Actor.

Apart from MKA Baba , other Ghanaian nominees who won awards include Ellen white – best lead actress, Fynn Fay Akaminko – best supporting actress, Clara Adjowa Asantewaa best costume and some others.

He expressed gratitude to God for the greater height he hae achieved and used the opportunity to thank his parents, screen diva Nana Ama Mcbrown, Jackson K Bentum, Ellen white , Gaf marley, Mercy Asiedu , Frank Gharbin and all Ghanaian movie industry players

