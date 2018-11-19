Kumi Guitar Teams Up With Shatta Wale For Christmas Banger

Ghanaian high-life musician, Nana Yaw Kumi, aka Kumi Guitar, has hinted his fans of releasing new banger with the dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

Though he didn’t leave the title of the upcoming track, music lovers are anticipating something different from the regular tune from the highlife artiste because of Shatta Wale.

Clearly excited by his latest release, Kumi Guitar announced it on his Instagram page.

“Hello Christmas! My brother Shatta Wale and I [have] got a banger for you!!! Brace yourselves for some magic,” he said.

