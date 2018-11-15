Rootikal Swagger Drops “Omowaawaho” ft. Afrikana Deysey & Planet DJ

2018 Eastern Music Awards nominee Rootikal Swagger certainly stands tall after churning out multiple hit songs this year.

Rootikal Swagger, after inspiring Ghana with the popular ‘Me Nko Me Da’ afropop song has again unveiled another hiphop single dubbed “Omowaawaho” ahead of his “Achimota To The World” Concert, which has been slated for Saturday November 17, 2018 at Achimota market street.

On this current banger, which forms part of his projects for the year, the hitmaker featured his team members of the label Afrikana Deysey (Manager) and Planet DJ (Official DJ).

“Omowaawaho” was picked as best among the listed songs to be released in 2018 by some renowned and influential bloggers, during the unveiling of the Artiste and the record label (3Tymz Vibration Recordz) and it’s with no doubt going to pass for the ultimate Christmas hit single.

The song produced by one of Accra’s finest producers Nelson On It.