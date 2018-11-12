modernghana logo

44 minutes ago

Attractive Mustapha NII Okai Inusah
Alice McKenzie, Morris D’Voice and Noble Nketsiah release new song titled ‘AHUNTANHUNU’ (Video)

UK based Ghanaian gospel musician Alice Mckenzie has released a song titled "Ahuntahunu" in which she featured award-winning musicians Morris D’Voice formerly known in Ghanaian showbiz circles as Morris Babyface and Noble Nketia.

According to Alice Mckenzie who released the poster of the song about a month ago, they chose the title "Ahuntanhunu" which means “Hidden Treasure” as Biblically explained in Matthew 13:44.

For all gospel music lovers and music fans, the song is already available on iTunes, tidal,Spotify,amazon music, soundcloud, Pandora, google play, mixradio, deezer, Iheartradio and can be enjoyed as many times as one wants.

The music video which was shot in Ghana and UK will also be released in a few days.

Speaking in an interview with Attractivemustapha.com, She said that she has found herself a hidden treasure in whom possibilities abound, and since she cannot pay for salvation by selling her worldly possessions she is giving up everything to serve the Lord.

Songs on the album include Ahuntanhunu, Saviour and a worship song well packaged for Christians and music lovers.

Alice McKenzie was nominated in the just ended Ghana Music Awards UK as the “UK Based New Gospel Artiste of The Year” category.

Morris D’Voice since he was captured by the Holy Spirit and became born again has not done much collaborations but the new song promises to be a hit based on the efforts that have been put in its making.

Attractivemustapha.com

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Editor

