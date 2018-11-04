Strongman Wins Best Rapper At The Ghana Music Awards SA 2018
Ghanaian rapper Strongman, Known in real life as Osei Kwaku Vincent has been crown the best rapper at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards SA.
The rapper went against contenders like Sarkodie, Eno Barony, Yaa Pono, Teephlow, Quata Budukusu, Manifest, Medikal, Strongman Burner.
Other artistes who won on the night include Stronebwoy, Ebony, Shatta Wale among other.
Full List: 1. Life Time Achievement Elder Mireku 2. Youth Empowerment Projects Choir Master 3. Best International Act East Africa Vanessa Emdee (Tanzania) 4. Best International Act West Africa Medosky 5. Best International Act Southern Africa Babes Wodumo (South Africa) 6 . Best Music Journalist / Blogger Of The Year Nii Attakorah Mensah 7 . Best Dj Of The Year Dj Switch 8 . Gospel Artiste Of The Year Joyce Blessing 9 . Promising Artiste Of The Year Maccasio 10 . New Artiste Of The Year Wendy Shay 11 . Best Group Of The Year Reggie And Bollie 12 . Hip-Life Artiste Of The Year Quata Budukusu 13 . Best Rapper Of The Year Strongman Burner 14 . Most Popular Song Of The Year One Corner (Patapaa) 15 . High Life Artist Of The Year Kuami Eugene 16 . Best Male Vocalist Of The Year King Promise 17 . Dance Hall Artist Of The Year Shatta Wale 18 . Reggae / Dance Hall Song Of The Year Ebony (Sponsor) 19 . Best Collaboration Of The Year Article Wan X Patapaa (That Thing) 20 . Best Producer Of The Year Master Garzy 21 . Best Music Video Of The Year Citizen Welkins 22 . Artist Of The Year Stone Bwoy From Ghana Ceo Of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah Was Awarded For His Role In The Ghanaian Music Industry And Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah For His Contribution In Promoting The Event
1. South African Based New Artist Of The Year Aku Mercy 2. South African Based Best Hi-Life Artist Of The Year
Polamo 3. South African Based Best Music Video Of The Year
9pm Africa 4. South African Based Gospel Song Of The Year Drumpipo 5. South African Based Most Popular Song Of The Year
Final Solution (Do Like I Do) 6. South African Based Hip-Life Artist Of The Year
Final Solution 7. South African Based Best Club Dj Of The Year Dj Shadow 8. South African Based Best Collaboration Of The Year
Polamo X Dj Maphorisa X Dj Bucks (Somthing Abt U)
9. South African Based Best Cultural And Live Band Group Of The Year
Sankofa Band 10. South African Based Best Gospel Artist Of The Year
Drumpipo 10. South African Based Best Producer Of The Year
C-Tea 11. South African Based Artist Of The Year Polamo 13. South African Based Promising Artist Of The Year
Casandra
Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen (@GhBlogger)