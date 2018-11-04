modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Music News

Strongman Wins Best Rapper At The Ghana Music Awards SA 2018

ModernGhana.com
Strongman
Strongman

Ghanaian rapper Strongman, Known in real life as Osei Kwaku Vincent has been crown the best rapper at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards SA.

The rapper went against contenders like Sarkodie, Eno Barony, Yaa Pono, Teephlow, Quata Budukusu, Manifest, Medikal, Strongman Burner.

Other artistes who won on the night include Stronebwoy, Ebony, Shatta Wale among other.

Full List:
1. Life Time Achievement
Elder Mireku
2. Youth Empowerment Projects
Choir Master
3. Best International Act East Africa  
Vanessa Emdee (Tanzania)
4. Best International Act West Africa
Medosky
5. Best International Act Southern Africa  
Babes Wodumo (South Africa)
6 . Best Music Journalist / Blogger Of The Year  
Nii Attakorah Mensah
7 . Best Dj Of The Year
Dj Switch
8 . Gospel Artiste Of The Year
Joyce Blessing
9 . Promising Artiste Of The Year  
Maccasio
10 . New Artiste Of The Year
Wendy Shay
11 . Best Group Of The Year  
Reggie And Bollie
12 . Hip-Life Artiste Of The Year
Quata Budukusu
13 . Best Rapper Of The Year
Strongman Burner
14 . Most Popular Song Of The Year
One Corner (Patapaa)
15 . High Life Artist Of The Year
Kuami Eugene
16 . Best Male Vocalist Of The Year
King Promise
17 . Dance Hall Artist Of The Year  
Shatta Wale
18 . Reggae / Dance Hall Song Of The Year
Ebony (Sponsor)
19 . Best Collaboration Of The Year  
Article Wan X Patapaa (That Thing)
20 . Best Producer Of The Year
Master Garzy
21 . Best Music Video Of The Year  
Citizen Welkins
22 . Artist Of The Year
Stone Bwoy
From Ghana Ceo Of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah Was Awarded For His Role In The Ghanaian Music Industry And Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah For His Contribution In Promoting The Event

1. South African Based New Artist Of The Year
Aku Mercy
2. South African Based Best Hi-Life Artist Of The Year  

Polamo
3. South African Based Best Music Video Of The Year

9pm Africa
4. South African Based Gospel Song Of The Year  
Drumpipo
5. South African Based Most Popular Song Of The Year

Final Solution (Do Like I Do)
6. South African Based Hip-Life Artist Of The Year  

Final Solution
7. South African Based Best Club Dj Of The Year
Dj Shadow
8. South African Based Best Collaboration Of The Year  

Polamo X Dj Maphorisa X Dj Bucks (Somthing Abt U)

9. South African Based Best Cultural And Live Band Group Of The Year  

Sankofa Band
10. South African Based Best Gospel Artist Of The Year

Drumpipo
10. South African Based Best Producer Of The Year  

C-Tea
11. South African Based Artist Of The Year  
Polamo
13. South African Based Promising Artist Of The Year  

Casandra
Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen (@GhBlogger)

