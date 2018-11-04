Strongman Wins Best Rapper At The Ghana Music Awards SA 2018

Strongman

Ghanaian rapper Strongman, Known in real life as Osei Kwaku Vincent has been crown the best rapper at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards SA.

The rapper went against contenders like Sarkodie, Eno Barony, Yaa Pono, Teephlow, Quata Budukusu, Manifest, Medikal, Strongman Burner.

Other artistes who won on the night include Stronebwoy, Ebony, Shatta Wale among other.

Full List:

1. Life Time Achievement

Elder Mireku

2. Youth Empowerment Projects

Choir Master

3. Best International Act East Africa

Vanessa Emdee (Tanzania)

4. Best International Act West Africa

Medosky

5. Best International Act Southern Africa

Babes Wodumo (South Africa)

6 . Best Music Journalist / Blogger Of The Year

Nii Attakorah Mensah

7 . Best Dj Of The Year

Dj Switch

8 . Gospel Artiste Of The Year

Joyce Blessing

9 . Promising Artiste Of The Year

Maccasio

10 . New Artiste Of The Year

Wendy Shay

11 . Best Group Of The Year

Reggie And Bollie

12 . Hip-Life Artiste Of The Year

Quata Budukusu

13 . Best Rapper Of The Year

Strongman Burner

14 . Most Popular Song Of The Year

One Corner (Patapaa)

15 . High Life Artist Of The Year

Kuami Eugene

16 . Best Male Vocalist Of The Year

King Promise

17 . Dance Hall Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

18 . Reggae / Dance Hall Song Of The Year

Ebony (Sponsor)

19 . Best Collaboration Of The Year

Article Wan X Patapaa (That Thing)

20 . Best Producer Of The Year

Master Garzy

21 . Best Music Video Of The Year

Citizen Welkins

22 . Artist Of The Year

Stone Bwoy

From Ghana Ceo Of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah Was Awarded For His Role In The Ghanaian Music Industry And Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah For His Contribution In Promoting The Event

1. South African Based New Artist Of The Year

Aku Mercy

2. South African Based Best Hi-Life Artist Of The Year

Polamo

3. South African Based Best Music Video Of The Year

9pm Africa

4. South African Based Gospel Song Of The Year

Drumpipo

5. South African Based Most Popular Song Of The Year

Final Solution (Do Like I Do)

6. South African Based Hip-Life Artist Of The Year

Final Solution

7. South African Based Best Club Dj Of The Year

Dj Shadow

8. South African Based Best Collaboration Of The Year

Polamo X Dj Maphorisa X Dj Bucks (Somthing Abt U)

9. South African Based Best Cultural And Live Band Group Of The Year

Sankofa Band

10. South African Based Best Gospel Artist Of The Year

Drumpipo

10. South African Based Best Producer Of The Year

C-Tea

11. South African Based Artist Of The Year

Polamo

13. South African Based Promising Artist Of The Year

Casandra

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen (@GhBlogger)