OdarteyGH named in the 2018 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers

Our very own entertainment and celebrity blogger OdarteyGH, makes the Avance Media's Top 50 Ghanaian bloggers. This came as no surprise since he worked hard over the years with his constant instagram post, insightful facebook post, entertaining tweets not forgetting his news post on odarteyghnews.com and his YouTube videos on entertainment news. He is said to be releasing his new show ( One on One with ODARTEYGH ) anytime soon.

The list included bloggers like ghpage.com, mynewsgh.com, ghanacelebrities.com, ameyadebrah.com, nkonkonsa.com, kobbykyeinews among others. This initiative is to recognize and appreciate bloggers who have been working hard over the year.

OdarteyGH was recently nominated as the best blogger for the blogging Ghana Awards and has also won some awards as the blogger of the year over the years. We hope to see him soar higher, make the first 10 on the list and receive more awards and recognition for his hard work and dedication in the years to come. Keep reading, liking, commenting,sharing and subscribing to his channel (Odarteygh TV ) to push his agenda forward.

Congratulations to OdarteyGH and all the bloggers who made the list.

Watch the promo of his show below;

