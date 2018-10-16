Kanye And Kim Get Ugandan Names

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s office says he has given US rapper Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye last month, the Ugandan name Kanyesigye, which means “I trust”.

Mr. Museveni has also given the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, the name Kemigisha, which means “the one with blessings from God”, his office added in a Facebook post.

The couple were “excited” by the names given to them by the president when he met them at State House earlier today, his office said.

Mr. Museveni told the couple that Uganda is for all.

“This is the source of human life, even the whites originally came from here,” the president is quoted by his office as saying.

The US rapper said he was happy to be in Uganda, which he described as his second home, according to Mr Museveni’s office.

“He informed the president that he intends to put up a world class tourism school in the country, which will support the tourism industry not only in Uganda but the East Africa region in general,” Mr. Museveni’s office added.

Here’s the full post:

