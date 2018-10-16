Unnecessary Beefing Killing Music Industry – Akrobeto

Ace movie personality, Akrobeto has expressed his views over disturbing trend that Ghanaian music does not go beyond the borders of the country.

According to him, Ghanaian music during the 70’s to the 90’s were widely recognised but now even Nigerians don’t know our best musicians.

He termed the development as disturbing and urged actors of the creative art industry to take steps to fix the problem.

He further stated that, musicians should stop the unnecessary beefing and work together to restore the former glory of Ghanaian music.

He made this statement while hosting his popular TV show “The Real News”.

“Ghanaian music is now not recognised anymore, recently Menzgold assembled best Ghanaian musicians to perform in Nigeria and shockingly nobody knew them. I think this is embarrassing so musicians should seeks ways to solve the problem,” he said.