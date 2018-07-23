Ghanaian dancer and musician Slim Busterr who has been away from the music scene for some time now has released a new song titled 'Vuvuzela.' Since ...
Slim Busterr Drops New Single ‘Vuvuzela’
Ghanaian dancer and musician Slim Busterr who has been away from the music scene for some time now has released a new song titled 'Vuvuzela.'
Since the release his 11th studio album 'Nhyira,' he released 'Ampe' after which he was seen playing a role in the movie ‘Helmet’.
He has since then been on a low in the music industry attending to other personal needs and businesses.
The songs which casts insinuations on a musicians who have become arrogant because of the recent successes in their music career is expected to be on Slim Busterr’s forthcoming studio album.