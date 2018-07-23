modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Music News

Slim Busterr Drops New Single ‘Vuvuzela’

Ghanaian dancer and musician Slim Busterr who has been away from the music scene for some time now has released a new song titled 'Vuvuzela.'

Since the release his 11th studio album 'Nhyira,' he released 'Ampe' after which he was seen playing a role in the movie ‘Helmet’.

He has since then been on a low in the music industry attending to other personal needs and businesses.

The songs which casts insinuations on a musicians who have become arrogant because of the recent successes in their music career is expected to be on Slim Busterr’s forthcoming studio album.

