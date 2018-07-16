Beef Alert! Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage unfollow each other

The battle for superiority between Mavins female singer, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, fondly referred to as Mama Africa appears to have deepened as they unfollow each other on Instagram.

The two Nigerian musicians have not exactly been friends.

While both parties battled for who the queen of the entertainment industry is, the underground beef recently got fuelled after Yemi Alade’s interview with On-Air Personality, Misi of Hot FM.

During the live show, Yemi Alade publicly claimed to be on the same level with Davido and Wizkid, stating that there is no such thing as number one artiste in Nigeria.

She also passed up the chance to stand for Tiwa Savage while on a radio show and the presenter talked down at her rival.

The presenter, Misi, stated that Yemi Alade has a fine vocal range while Tiwa Savage just shouts.

In reaction to the statement, Tiwa shared a video of herself singing and also took to her Instastories to blast the OAP, making insinuations that Misi begs from her.

She also hinted that she has cut ties with the OAP and any other person who tries to involve her in “BS.”

A closer look at their Instagram platform reveals that they both unfollowed each other even though it is uncertain who did first