Chris Attoh, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Others Nominated for 2018 AMVCA

Lydia Forson

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award is here again and Ghana has bagged some cool nominations for the award which has been scheduled to come off later this year.

Among nominees are Lydia Forson, Adjetey Annan, Chris Attoh and film director Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

Lydia has been nominated for best supporting actress in drama (movie/TV series) for her exciting role in the movie 'Isoken'.

Adjetey, on the other hand, has been nominated for best actor in comedy (movie/TV Series) for his roles in the 'Side Chic Gang' and 'Keteke' and Chris has also been nominated for the same category for his role in 'Esohe'.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso is also up for best director and best movie with 'Potato Potahto'.

The 2018 AMVCA nominees in all 27 categories were announced on Saturday, 30 June by Joselyn Dumas and comedian Bovi via a syndicated broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

Voting for the AMVCAs open from 8:30pm (WAT) on Saturday, June 30, 2018 and closes on Sunday, August 24 2018.