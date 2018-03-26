Organizers of 3Music Awards apologizes to Shatta Wale, Tinny, Kuami Eugene & others

Organizers of the 3Music Awards have apologized to some artists who were billed to perform at the maiden edition of the event but were unable to be on stage due to an inadvertent mix up.

March 25, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

3 MUSIC AWARDS 2018: EXPRESSION OF GRATITUDE AND APOLOGY

Organizers of 3 Music Awards would like to express our utmost gratitude to all who played various roles towards the successful organization of the maiden edition of the event.

Our long-held vision, which was finally actualized at the all new Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, Accra on Saturday, couldn’t have been made possible without the immense contributions of various individuals, brands and organizations.

We are particularly grateful to patrons of the 3 Music Awards who thronged the Fantasy Dome and those who stayed glued to their television sets to watch the event live on TV3. The enthusiastic patronage, as well as the constructive suggestions offered on social media by television viewers of the event, will serve as a catalyst for strengthening the 3 Music Awards.

Our profound gratitude also goes to the following brands and organizations for their contribution and support: Media General, Fantasy Entertainment, Solid Multimedia, James Korsah-Brown foundation, Ark Events, Rhythmz Africa, Big Ideas, TimeSquare events & rentals, Zylofon Media, NASCO Electronics, Betway Ghana and our various media partners.

We also appreciate and commend the breathtaking performances of the array of stars who graced the event.

Meanwhile organizers of 3 Music Awards takes this opportunity to express our sincere apologies to Shatta Wale and other artistes such as Tinny, Kwesi Arthur, Kwame Eugene and Kidi, for the regrettable mix up which prevented them from performing.

In the particular case of Shatta Wale, we wish to place on record his unflinching commitment to the event right from the beginning. He was indeed present at backstage preparing to perform having cut short his trip abroad the same day purposely for this event, until the inadvertent and regrettable mix up.

We express our unreserved apologies to Shatta Wale, his fans as well as all patrons who were eagerly anticipating to see him on stage.

Finally, we congratulate all the award winners, as well as nominees.

SIGNED:

Sadiq Abdulai Abu |Ezekiel Tetteh

