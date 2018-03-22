Your Mouth Is Bigger Than Jay_ Z’S – Yaa Pono Jabs Shatta Wale

Tema’s undisputed rapper, Yaa Pono has said that Dancehall act, Shatta Wale has a bigger mouth than American rapper, Jay Z.

Yaa Pono during a beef with Shatta Wale in February last year released a song, ‘Gbee Naabu’ jabbing the dancehall artiste that his lips were big.

Shatta Wale in a recent video has gone viral emphatically told those talking about his mouth to take a chill pill as according to him, popular American star, Jay Z has bigger mouth as compared to his.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king also mocked Yaa Pono saying that he is a failure in the entertainment industry.

Ponobiom in a recent interview on Adom FM’s ‘Ofiekwanso’with Andy Dosty insisted that ‘Jay Z doesn’t have a big mouth. He only has big lips. Shatta Wale has a big mouth and there is a difference between the two…,”

He further lambasted Shatta for putting out such videos because ‘it is very useless and shameful for such a top artiste to put a video like that. Our fans are more of ghetto youth and there should be a respect.

Ponobiom wraps up by giving a ‘useful’ advice to Shatta Wale, saying he should desist from such acts and focus on his career.

“This year’s edition of ‘Ponobiom Live In Concert’ will take place on Saturday, March 24 at the West Hills Mall at Weija in Accra.

The event will showcase performances from over 10 of the biggest Ghanaian music stars like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Ayisoba, Edem, Kwaw Kese, Tinny and a host of others”. The organizers explained.

