Boakyewaa Glover Becomes Latest Addition To D Akpabli Readathon

Authors Nana Awere Damoah and Kofi Akpabli have announced Boakyewaa Glover as the latest guest reader for their National Book Reading Campaign.

Glover will be the first guest reader to join the team as they kickstart the reading campaign of 2018 on March 31 in Accra.

Dubbed the DAkpabli Readathon , the initiative seeks to promote book reading for pleasure across Ghana as well as local authorship.

The DAkpabli Readathon, since its inception four years ago, has served patrons in four regions of Ghana and there are plans to extend the campaign to the rest of the regions.

“Super excited to be on the Readathon train! Nana Awere Damoah and I go way back when we published our first books at about the same time, with the same publisher. I will be fun reading together!

My fourth book is coming out later this year too so patrons may enjoy a preview of that!” said Glover who has an avid interest in psychological and philosophical theories.

Glover joins an impressive list of guest authors which includes Martin Egblewogbe, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, Elizabeth-Irene Baitie, Ruby Goka, Alba K. Sumprim and Empi Baryeh, who have all left their marks on the Readathon train.

Glover has had a colorful and diverse career to date, including Organizational Psychologist/Consultant for many consulting firms in New York, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Prior to that, she was a News Anchor for TV3 Network and a TV Presenter for Smash TV on Metro TV.

Through it all, her passion and love for writing have grown steadily, and she's gone from writing on computer rolls and scrap paper at age 6, to publishing three books.

Circles in 2009, and then Tendai and The Justice both in 2013. Her fourth novel is lined up for 2018. Glover also maintains a blog of short stories, articles, poems and other content such as movie reviews.

“It is exciting to have a female guest author back on the train after we have had two males back to back. Boakyewaa is prolific and we believe her experience and enthusiasm will thrill our patrons,” said Kofi Akpabli who is a cofounder of DAkpabli.

During her guest-tenure, Glover is expected to feature along the main Readathon stars, Kofi Akpabli and Nana Awere Damoah in their public reading activities for the next three months across the country.

Catch all three authors for the first readathon of 2018 on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Libreria Ghana at 114 Westlands Blvd, Accra.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com