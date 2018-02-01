Kasapa FM Holds Staff Appreciation Day To Reward Workers

Kasapa FM has held its annual awards day dubbed 'Staff Appreciation Day'.

The event which was held at the station's premises located at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra, was well attended by staff and friends of the company.

The radio station rewarded its workers with various mouthwatering prizes during the ceremony to show appreciation for their contributions towards the success of the station.

Bonohene Baffour Awuah of Kasapa Newsroom and also the host of Yensempa Show on Agoo TV, who was adjudged overall best worker, took home a 32-inch Smart 4KUHD TV.

Kwame Bee, the host of Di Wu Lane Mu, who place second, also took home a microwave while Francisca Emefa Enchill, a reporter of the Kasapa Newsroom, took home a gas burner for taking the third position.

The Business Manager of Kasapa FM, Patrick Amaning, commended all the staff for working hard during the year under review and advised workers to continue to be good ambassadors of the unit and the EIB Network brand in general.