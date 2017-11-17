Singer Pam Eyes Working With Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Ebony, Others

Pamela Esi Haim Darko, known in the showbiz circles as Pam, is targeting major collaborations with some of the country’s biggest acts as she makes an entry into the music industry.

According to her, she hopes to collaborate with Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Ebony and others in the coming months.

Speaking at a meet-and-greet held at French Fingers on Saturday, November 11, Pam disclosed that music has been part of her since childhood but decided to pursue her education first.

Pam, who thinks a breakthrough would be easy for her with the support from the media, added that the year 2018 is going to be a 'busy year' for her.

The singer said she is ready to release some singles including high-quality music videos.

She, however, said that even though many claim there’s a tough competition in the industry, she strongly believes there’s none.

“No, I don’t see anybody as a competition. We are all different. There are multiple lanes on the road so we could share it. As long as no one crosses me when I am ‘driving’, it's fine,” Pam stated.

Born in the Accra suburb of Dansoman, Pam discovered her love for music at age eight playing the violin and singing in the children’s choir.

She segued into string bass playing at age 13 and eventually played in orchestras until age 20.