It is Shameful For Timaya To Call Himself An Artiste - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has thrown shades at Nigerian singer, Timaya calling him a shame.

Shatta Wale says it is a shame that the music industry has an artiste like Timaya, adding that he should be out there, selling plantain chips.

This is a sequel to a fan’s comment calling Timaya the king of African dancehall following controversies that trailed Wale’s statement on Wizkid.

The fan @teolee_ wrote "Wizkid alone is more than a whole Ghana….Timaya alone is more than all Africa dancehall..Timaya king of Africa dance hall king.”

Shatta Wale in response tweeted “Tell Timaya to come to Ghana and see what’s Dancehall and stop that nonsense...

“It’s a shame you have an artiste like Timaya, he should have still sold his plantain chips.. Mumu.”