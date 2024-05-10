NPP digitalisation initiatives have contributed to ECG revenue collection boost from ¢450m to over a billion — Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed a substantial upsurge in revenue collection at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), crediting the NPP-led government digitalization initiatives.

Illustrating the impact of digitalization on revenue collection, he pointed out that the Company's monthly revenue surged from GH¢450 million to over a billion, highlighting the efficacy of digital tools in improving operational efficiency.

Speaking at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, Dr Bawumia stressed the significance of utilizing digital tools in the fight against corruption, urging other member states to emulate Ghana's approach. The NPP flagbearer also outlined challenges encountered during the digitalization process, including instances of sabotage by ECG staff who deliberately introduced malware into the system.

Dr Bawumia recounted how national security interventions were necessary to address the issue, leading to the apprehension of the perpetrators. "Can you believe that workers within the system sabotaged it, they put ransomware into the whole system. And the system essentially collapsed. We had to send in national security to eventually find that it was some of the staff at the IT department who were culpable," he said.

Reflecting on the disruption caused by the malware, he underscored the government's prompt response in restoring and digitizing the system. Dr Bawumia emphasized the shift away from cash payments for electricity, with mobile money and electronic bank transfers now being the preferred modes of payment.

He expressed astonishment at the notable increase in revenue collection, citing the transformation from GH¢450 million to over a billion cedis per month as proof of the success of the digitalization efforts.