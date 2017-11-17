Ghana Won't Make It To Oscars Anytime Soon - Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Movie producer and CEO of Sparrow Productions, Shirley Frimpong-Manso is not worried that Ghana failed to make it to the 90th Academy Awards otherwise known as the Oscars.

The Oscars, organized by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), recognizes excellence in cinematic achievements in the American film industry and beyond as assessed by the Academy's voting membership.

AMPAS approved a 14-member committee to select a film to represent Ghana at the 90th Oscars which will run in 2018.

Unfortunately, none of the entries submitted was selected for the competition.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Maxwell Amoofia, she quizzed “I am not disappointed we didn’t make it to the Oscars. Whoever thought we were going to make it to the Oscars in the first year?”

The award-winning producer stressed that qualifying for the Oscars will not take the efforts of an individual or a selected few.

She added that various stakeholders including government will need to come on board to ensure that the country’s entries are formidable and competitive enough.

“There are a lot of people who have been trying to get into the Oscars…it is really not as simple as you have made a movie and it has to go,” she said.

“The Oscars is not about Shirley Frimpong-Manso. It is about Ghana...if we are serious about going, then we really need to prepare…It is a lot of marketing, politics or propaganda,” she continued.

The ‘Adams Apple’ movie producer is pessimistic that Ghana will make it to the Oscars in the near future.

“I won’t be disappointed if we don’t make it in the next five years,” she said.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso is set to premiere her latest movie titled ‘Potato Potahto’ on November 30 at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall.

‘Potato Potahto’ will also be premiered in Nigeria as well as South Africa.