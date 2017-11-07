Gospelondebeatz Hooks Up With Skales & Alternate Sound For "You Got It"
Purple Drums
Following the release of his last single "Sauce" featuring Patoranking and Tekno, hit-producer GospelOnDeBeatz unlocks a brand new single titled "You Got It" featuring the prolific Skales and Africa's premium band - Alternate Sound.
The banger is highlights the praised production skills of Gospel with Skales complimenting to deliver a monstrous dance smash.
"You Got It" arrives with a music video directed by Lucas Reid. Enjoy!".
GET "YOU GOT IT" - https://mad-solutions.lnk.to/yougotitsm
https://my.notjustok.com/track/287994/gospelondebeatz-you-got-it-ft-skales-alternate-sound
STREAM/DOWNLOAD "YOU GOT IT" - Listen to GospelOnDeBeatz - You Got It ft. Skales & Alternate Sound on Mynotjustok
WATCH "YOU GOT IT" MUSIC VIDEO - GospelOnDeBeatz - You got it (Official Video) ft. Skales, Alternate Sound