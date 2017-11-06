modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Are Unqualified To Pronounce Blessings On Their Con...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
18 minutes ago | Music News

Atumpan-Wait In Vain Official Video

HardBOy Music Group
Atumpan-Wait In Vain Official Video

Atumpan has released the visuals for his sing along banger WAIT IN VAIN.

This time around, he went for that love and story telling telenovela kind of feel to bring out the exact vibe of the record.

And once again the model for the lead role is super pretty and bootilicious.

The video directed By George Guise for Vissionaire Films.

Follow the link here to check it out for yourself and please dont forget

https://www.mediafire.com/file/mv1k2aego5nt26v/Wait%20in%20Vain.mp3

https://twitter.us16.list-manage.com/track/click?u=8730db795338f9d6e28b3a3ed&id=f2356892b7&e=a4709b8ef7

quot-img-1When words and imagination shrink inti non existence, my breath ceases.

By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith quot-img-1
body-container-line