Atumpan-Wait In Vain Official Video
Atumpan has released the visuals for his sing along banger WAIT IN VAIN.
This time around, he went for that love and story telling telenovela kind of feel to bring out the exact vibe of the record.
And once again the model for the lead role is super pretty and bootilicious.
The video directed By George Guise for Vissionaire Films.
Follow the link here to check it out for yourself
https://www.mediafire.com/file/mv1k2aego5nt26v/Wait%20in%20Vain.mp3
https://twitter.us16.list-manage.com/track/click?u=8730db795338f9d6e28b3a3ed&id=f2356892b7&e=a4709b8ef7