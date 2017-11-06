Biokez Drops "Marry You" Inspired By A Crush, Efya
Ebosa Kingsley
Fast-rising Nigerian-born afro-pop musician, Biokez is keen on pursuing his musical dreams in the Ghanaian music industry with the release of his latest single ‘Marry You’ produced by Peewizzle/Peewee.
‘Marry You’ which happens to be his very first single is gradually becoming the new love anthem making waves on air.
In a recent interview on the Live Fm morning show with Jay Foley and Jeremy, he confessed the single was inspired by his romantic crush on music star Efya, who he described as his ideal woman.
He seems to be following suit the likes of his fellow Nigerian counterparts Mr. Eazi, Patoranking, and Eze who have all found successes in doing music in Ghana.
Biokez, whose real name is Ebosa Kingsley initially decided to temporarily relocate to Ghana to escape the numerous temptations to join the internet fraud business after many frustrating attempts to launch his musical career in Nigeria; but decided to stay permanently after he fell in love with music and the Ghanaian culture.
His talent was soon recognized by Talent Manager of Mogul Music, Charles Kusi, who immediately signed him on as a new talent.
Biokez is currently in the studios working on the remix of the "Marry You" single with BBnZ Live rapper Ko-jo Cue. The remix and its video are slated to be released later in the year.
Audio: https://www.audiomack.com/song/biokez/marry-you
