Joel Orleans Gets Featured By International Sensation, Mark Asari On Remix Of Hit Single

B Banks
31 minutes ago | Music News

After months of releasing the banging single ‘Baby Yo’, British artist of Ghanaian descent, Mark Asari has released an official remix to song, featuring rapper and radio presenter, Joel Orleans.

The song opens with a short soft and laidback rap from Joel, followed by the chorus and subsequently a verse from Mark. Joel pops another cool verse to add an extra vibe to the remix. We love this new remix and it’s not even because we told you once before that we like the original. It’s something everyone can vibe to.

Good delivery by Joel Orleans. We love it when Ghanaians come together to make their respective dreams work.

Check the song out below.
Stream on Spotify: https://play.spotify.com/album/2adK8BaAdeTfUEAJA9RMLo

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/baby-yo-feat-joel-orleans-remix-single/id1277343513

