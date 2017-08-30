TOP STORIES
He who loves his lady should always accept anything she says as being RIGHTBy: akoaso,HH Germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
CK Morgan to release new single featuring D-Cryme
Ck Morgan Is A Young Talented Ghanian R&B Singer .He is expected to drop something warm with our personal Ghana’s best “D cryme” recognised for songs like “Kill Me Shy” and “Koko Sakora Ft Sarkodie ”
In this new joint, titled ” Oh NA NA” the big name joins forces with multiple VGMA Award winner D Cryme
He posted on his Instagram page
It started off along with his pleasure after D Cryme sends his Verse back to the music, and he stated that D cryme killed it and by listening to a snippet of D Cryme’s Verse You can only anticipate greatness from both of those talented Artist.
They are expected to shoot a million dollar video for the track Next Month
Meanwhile CK is busy in the studio working so hard to finish his debut Album ” A Kings Inferno” which is predicted to drop somewhere among the mid 2018.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Music News