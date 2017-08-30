modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

CK Morgan to release new single featuring D-Cryme

Kwesi Agyeman
48 minutes ago | Music News

Ck Morgan Is A Young Talented Ghanian R&B Singer .He is expected to drop something warm with our personal Ghana’s best “D cryme” recognised for songs like “Kill Me Shy” and “Koko Sakora Ft Sarkodie ”

In this new joint, titled ” Oh NA NA” the big name joins forces with multiple VGMA Award winner D Cryme

He posted on his Instagram page
It started off along with his pleasure after D Cryme sends his Verse back to the music, and he stated that D cryme killed it and by listening to a snippet of D Cryme’s Verse You can only anticipate greatness from both of those talented Artist.

They are expected to shoot a million dollar video for the track Next Month

Meanwhile CK is busy in the studio working so hard to finish his debut Album ” A Kings Inferno” which is predicted to drop somewhere among the mid 2018.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Music News

TOP STORIES

Corruption at Flagstaff House: A-Plus apologises over use of raspy wor...

45 minutes ago

NADMO on a high alert over Bagre dam spillage

45 minutes ago

quot-img-1He who loves his lady should always accept anything she says as being RIGHT

By: akoaso,HH Germany quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.28325.2867
Pound Sterling5.68425.6916
Swiss Franc4.64324.6462
Canadian Dollar3.51853.5210
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.50263.5089
body-container-line